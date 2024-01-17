Police warn Opposition against blocking pot-holed city roads





Police in Kampala Metropolitan Area have vowed to arrest anyone found to be participating in tomorrow’s peaceful demonstration against the bad roads in the city, as announced by Opposition leaders.

Addressing the media in Kampala yesterday, leaders of Opposition political parties, through their consortium of United Forces of Changes, unveiled a joint plan against poor service delivery in the country, starting tomorrow with planting of banana stems wherever there is a pot-hole.

Related Govt seeks Shs15b to facilitate NAM chairmanship activities National

However, according to the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, such arrangements lead to the blocking of the roads, which is illegal. He said police cannot allow traffic flow sabotage on the alternative routes being used by members of the public during this period when the country is hosting the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the G77+ China summits.

“As police, we have not officially received a notification for the said planned demonstrations. However, we warn the general public against engaging in such illegal activities and legal action will be taken against anyone found in participation,” he said.

Mr Owoyesigyire added: “We all understand how useful these alternative roads are during this period of the summits, therefore, police will not allow anyone to disrupt or block these roads for any reason.”

Joint plan

The demonstration plans were mooted by Opposition leaders from the National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)-Katonga, Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), Democratic Party (DP) and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), among others.

The leaders said it is unfair for the NAM summit delegations to use the new and rehabilitated city roads as taxpayers are left to plunge into the poor roads in the city outskirts.

Ms Winnie Kiiza

“You are all aware of the dire situation of the roads in the city. It is, therefore, important to show our [NAM] guests that while they are using the better roads the citizens who are paying taxes are using bad roads,” Ms Winnie Kiiza, former Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Parliament and member of ANT, said while presenting a joint statement.

She added: “So, wherever you are, on Thursday [tomorrow] get a banana plant, yams or potato veins and plant it wherever there is a pothole in the city. This is going to be our first activity but we shall continue with other activities in the days to come.”

The leaders said they will also hold joint prayers in Iganga District on January 22 and Lira District on January 23 to seek the Lord’s intervention in their battle against ‘bad’ governance and poor service delivery in the country.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders also expressed their dissatisfaction against the nominated members of the Electoral Commission. They claimed the seven presidential nominees led by Justice Simon Byamukama and Ms Aisha Lubega as deputy chairperson, are National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadres and or President Museveni’s sympathisers.

As a result, they also want to mobilise members of the public to join them in protest against the new commissioners at the electoral body.

What some leaders say...



Dr Kizza Besigye

Dr Kizza Besigye, former FDC president and presidential candidate.

The Constitution gives us a right to demonstrate. It is, therefore, not illegal to rise against a bad rule. Let us use the little power that is still upheld in our Constitution to fight for our rights.

Mr Erias Lukwago

Erias Lukwago, Kampala Lord Mayor and FDC President-Katonga.

We have always asked the government to rehabilitate our roads in vain, but because we have guests they created a rosy picture. We must expose the true living conditions of the citizens.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi

Robert Kyagulanyi, NUP President and former presidential candidate.