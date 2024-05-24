Bobi Wine blocked at Ssezibwa Bridge from proceeding to Pallisa

The riot and regular police on Friday blocked the National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine at Ssezibwa bridge along the Kayunga-Mukono highway from proceeding to Pallisa District where he was scheduled to hold his mobilisation rally.

Armed police used their patrol vehicles to block the former presidential candidate from crossing into Kayunga District.

A few minutes after noon, Bobi Wine with a host of NUP lawmakers travelling in a Toyota Hiace, popularly known as a drone arrived at the blockage, resulting into a stampede.

Furious about the blockade, Mr Kyagulanyi standing atop his white land cruiser vehicle asked the police why they were blocking his way.

"Turn and go back where you have come from," a police officer told the opposition leader.

A verbal exchange ensued as Mr Kyagulanyi and his entourage among them Fred Nyanzi, the party’s national mobilization coordinator and the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi trried to drive past the blockade.

Minutes later, Mr Kyagulanyi and the NUP leaders gave up and made a U-turn and drove back.

Kibuku District Police Commander Dickens Turyatemba questions two @NUP_Ug supporters intercepted at Mpologoma Swamp along Mbale -Tirinya road on their way to Pallisa District where the party president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias @HEBobiwine is expected to address a rally as part of… pic.twitter.com/97UR6lKdm9 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 24, 2024

It was unclear whether they drove back to Kampala or tried other alternative routes to the Eastern Uganda district of Pallisa

"This is a sign of capture of all Ugandans by Museveni," Mr Kyagulanyi said as his car made a U-turn in the middle of the road.

Some Kayunga NUP leaders who had by morning gathered at Ssezibwa Bridge to welcome their leader also drove back to Kayunga.

Police also staged roadblocks on all the routes leading to Pallisa and subjected all cars entering the district to security checks before proceeding.

At Mpologoma swamp along Mbale-Tirinya road, two NUP supporters were intercepted by police led by Kibuku District Police Commander, Dickens Turyatemba who questioned them before ordering them to go back to where they came from.

“What a cowardly regime! No matter what he does, Gen. Museveni will eventually fall. To you great people of Pallisa who were eagerly waiting for us, we shall soon find a way of reaching you,” Mr Kyagulanyi later posted on his X handle.

This comes days after Mr Kyagulanyi was May 22, 2024 blocked from entering Kamuli where he had planned to start his nationwide mobilisation tour.

Police said Mr Kyagulanyi’s mobilization activities were suspended last year and that he won’t be allowed to conduct his mobilisation tour, despite Mr Kyagulanyi saying their activities are lawful.

.@PoliceUg have staged a roadblock at Mpologoma swamp along Mbale-Tirinya road to block @NUP_Ug president Mr Robert Kyagulanyi and other party leaders and supporters from entering Pallisa District where they are expected to hold a rally as part of their nationwide mobilisation… pic.twitter.com/U2vMGNv26m — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 24, 2024