Bobi Wine holds first mobilistaion rally in Mukono

National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine on Wednesday successfully held his first mobilisation rally in Mukono District amid a few stand-offs with police.

Unlike the first two mobilisation tours -one in Kamuli and another in Pallisa –in Eastern Uganda which police blocked, the one in Mukono went on successfully with minimal interpations by police, such as change of venue for the rally.

Before converging at Ntawo playground for the main rally, Mr Kyagulanyi's entourage, including Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi and a host of party legislators first crisscrossed the district opening party offices and waving to ecstatic bystanders and supporters at various townships.

He entered Mukono via Gayaza -Kalagi Road and commissioned party offices at Kalagi Township for Mukono North Constituency. From there, he proceeded Mukono Municipality via Kalagi-Mukono road for the mega rally at Ntawo playground. However, this was a departure from the earlier programme where the NUP leader was supposed to visit Nakifuma Constituency, Walusibi and cross to Mukono South Constituency up to Katosi landing site on the shores of Lake Victoria to address the fishing community.

LoP Joel Ssenyonyi and SG David Lewis Rubongoya engaging Kampala Metropolitan RPC East Joab Wabwire at Nasuuti in Mukono District on May 28,2024. PHOTO/ DIPHAS KIGULI

Barricade

The only blockage by police was in the heart of Mukono Town where Kyagulanyi was scheduled to open party offices. This sparked a verbal exchange between police and NUP leaders but the latter eventually accepted and used another route to access Ntawo. Mr Kyagulanyi's convoy was cut off at Nasuuti village along Kayunga Road, a few kilometres to Mukono Town Centre where he was scheduled to open party offices at Kavule-Nabuuti. Security operatives mounted barricades and road blocks and forced the motorcade to make a U-turn and use another village road to connect to Ntawo.

Despite Police blockage, thousands of ecstatic supporters lined up on roadsides to catch a glimpse of the former presidential candidate as others trailed his convoy on foot.

At Nasuuti, Mr Kyagulanyi blamed security officials for blocking him and yet they had a meeting with the Force’s top brass on Monday and agreed on a number of guidelines.



"We are not criminals, we follow and obey the laws, our team sat with police and came to an agreement to allow us have these mobilization tours and rallies," he said.



Mr Kyagulanyi said his freedom to traverse the country is being infringed on yet other political actors are free to move and hold rallies.



“We are not fighting you, but we are fighting for you to get better payments/salaries," Mr Kyagulanyi said told the police officers.

This was after the regional police commander for Kampala Metropolitan East, Mr Joab Wabwire accused NUP leadership of going against the agreed terms.

"Officers remain calm and don't be provoked to fire teargas because these are just happy Ugandans exercising their mandate. We only insist that you use the approved route by our security team and proceed to the main venue," Mr Wabwire was heard telling his team.

He instead asked Mr Kyagulanyi and his entourage to take Nsambwe route via Nakabago to Ntawo playground, which they complied.

According to Mr Ssenyonyi, during the harmonization meeting they agreed to launch party offices at Kavule -Nabuuti and hold a final rally at Njogezi not Ntawo as police ordered.

"We're not heading to the final venue without the public address system, Njogezi is the venue for our final rally as agreed and we are surprised that police is directing us to another venue," Mr Ssenyonyi said.

He asked his supporters to remain calm.

At Ntawo rally, Mr Kyagulanyi castigated the government for levying heavy taxes on traders but investing so little in service delivery.

“This country is so rich but you are drowning in poverty due to huge public administration and corruption. Museveni alone spends Shs2 billion a day from the taxes he collects from you (citizens) but does nothing to improve your lives,” he said.

On Friday, Mr Kyagulanyi is expected to take his mobilization tour to Masaka, a NUP stronghold and backyard of his friend-turned political adversary and former Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga .

On Tuesday, Internal affairs minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire warned the new Police leadership against interrupting lawful Opposition political gatherings, saying this portrays the Force as partisan.