Bobi Wine meets EC amid heavy security deployment

The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Tuesday arrived at the Electoral Commission after he was summoned over “persistent breach of Covid-19 SOPs”.

However, there was an unusual security deployment as several police officers were seen standing guard and patrolling all roads and streets around the EC offices on Jinja road.

Street vendors who usually swam cars on Jinja road or sell merchandise on the roadside were also banned.

The Kyadondo East MP who has proved to be President Museveni’s biggest challenger in the presidential race, said Monday that he would tell EC officials to as well summon Mr Museveni to appear before them in person and explain how all his meetings have been taking place under the guard and watch of the police and the military.

“He [Mr Museveni] recently issued directives to police to ensure that no processions takes place on public roads. The same man shamelessly watches as NRM hired crowds take to the streets to welcome him in towns," Mr Kyagulanyi said.

"I want to challenge the religious leaders before whom he displayed his hypocrisy to gain the courage to say NO. They must not keep silent at this critical time. This and more is what I'll tell Mr Byabakama tomorrow (December 15, 2020), before heading out for our Western Region tour in the afternoon. We begin with Kiruhura and Ibanda!” he added.

This was after fresh pictures showing people welcoming Mr Museveni in Rukungiri District on Monday ahead of his meeting with the party leaders and flag bearers from Rukungiri and Kanungu districts.

Moments before the Monday meeting, Mr Museveni tweeted a video showing supporters wearing yellow T-shirts running after his convoy.

Yellow is the official colour of his NRM party.

“To all our supporters that have welcomed me to Rukungiri, it is a pity that I cannot stop to address you or stand to wave to you. It is for the benefit of each one of us that we keep away from gatherings. I am at Boma grounds addressing your leaders who will convey my message,” Mr Museveni, 76, said in the tweet.

Forum for democratic Change (FDC)’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat is also set to interface with the commission over the same on Wednesday.

Ministry of Health officials said health facilities in Uganda are grappling with surging numbers of Covid-19 cases.

The ministry of health on Monday confirmed 234 new virus infections as number of confirmed cases rose to 27,766.

The ministry also said the virus deaths had reached 224 after three more people succumbed to Covid-19.

The new cases are contacts and alerts from Kampala (130), Luwero (8), Tororo (10), Wakiso (8), Buliisa (6), Kibaale (6), Mbarara (5), Soroti (4), Hoima (3), Busia (2), Mbale (2), Gulu (2), Jinja (1), Bulambuli (1), Kiryandongo (1), Kalaki (1). The other two are truck drivers from Malaba point of entry.