Bobi wine scoffs at Museveni’s probe into Bukedea by-election violence

The president of the Nation Unity Platform (NUP) has dismissed President Yoweri Museveni’s call for an investigation into alleged electoral violence and malpractices in the Bukedea by-election to fill the district LCV chairperson position last month.

While addressing Luweero NUP leaders who paid a courtesy visit to his home in Magere, Wakiso district on July 4, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi wine) said the Presidential directive was ironical without pure intentions to end electoral irregularities which have been manifested in the NRM regime for years.

“President Museveni should not divert us by pretending to be caring about the quality of elections in the country. In 2021, he órdered’ SFC to arrest me after the nomination as well as the attack on our offices where they raided our nomination funds and paperwork,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

“By writing this letter [directing Anti-corruption unit to investigate into the election violence] Mr Museveni is trying to appease the Western funders so that they do not cut their support to the country,” he added.

In his June 26 letter, the President directed the head of Anti-corruption Unit, Brig Gen Henry Isoke to investigate into the alleged electoral violence and malpractices that were exhibited in Bukedea by-election.

Mr Museveni noted that he had received information that some government officials invaded the house of Mr [David] Omagor, confiscated his academic papers and also stole Shs163m so that he could not be nominated for the position.

The presidential directive has since stirred debate among the opposition leaders, during various interviews conducted by NTV-Uganda on July 3, legislators did not have fair words to the president's move who they accused of masterminding the same practices in a number of electoral processes.

Mr Patrick Amuriat, President for FDC said: “Mr Museveni seems to have been absent in all the previous elections because this is not the first time that electoral malpractices are happening.”

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, Spokesperson for NUP said: “We all saw what happened in the 2021 elections; ballot staffing, people were arrested and murdered for supporting NUP [opposition], so talking about all these illegalities in his letter, has he just woken up to see these things?”

Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Spokesperson for FDC: “What took place in Bukedea was a robbery not the normal stealing of elections and I do not see it stopping because the good will is not there despite the available sufficient laws.”