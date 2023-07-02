Museveni probes vote rigging, violence in Bukedea by-election

President Museveni has directed the head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Brig Gen Henry Isoke, to investigate alleged electoral violence in the just concluded Bukedea LCV by-election.

In a letter to Brig Gen Isoke, the President said whereas he is happy with the win by the NRM party candidate in the by-election, he was irritated by the information he received on how government officials invaded the house of another candidate David Steven Omagor.

"I have got some disturbing information [about the by election] where our NRM candidate won with 91 per cent. I am now getting information that government officials on the night of the nomination invaded the house of Omagor, confiscated his academic papers and stole Shs263m from him so that he could not be nominated the following morning," he explained.

Museveni condemned the invasion and the subsequent attack on the same candidate on the nomination day. He further noted that the same government officials allegedly invaded the polling stations and voted on behalf of the voters.

"This sounds like a film. However, I want to be sure that Uganda does not go back to the crime of 1980 with the Muwanga elections that forced us to go to the bush," Museveni said as he ordered Brig Gen Isoke to "investigate these claims.”

“…and if any criminality was committed, take action and report back," Museveni wrote in a June 26 letter.

According to the President, the government officials involved in the violence committed electoral offences and also have criminal cases to answer.

But for opposition politician Kizza Besigye, President Museveni's "order for a probe is further evidence of the fakeness of the author, Tibuhaburwa."

"Ballot-stuffing, kidnapping polling agents, violence etc, during presidential elections, were confirmed by the Supreme Court in 2001 & 2006. Got worse every election!" he observed.

The June 14 by election won by NRM's Mary Akol was marred by a number of electoral- violence including the assaulting of journalists by security operatives in addition to chaos targeting opposition candidates, according to local media reports.