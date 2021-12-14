Police, army surround Bobi Wine’s home ahead of Kayunga visit

Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko (in blue suit) and other people engage security officers at a roadblock set up near NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi's home in Magere, Wakiso District on December 14, 2021. PHOTO/ MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  Fred Muzaale  &  Job Bwire

What you need to know:

  • In Kayunga where President Museveni is also expected to campaign for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party candidate, Andrew Muwonge, UPDF and police armored vehicles were seen patrolling town.

Police and the army on Tuesday morning surrounded the home of former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine ahead of his planned visit to Kayunga District in central Uganda where he's scheduled to hold campaign meetings for his party candidate in the Kayunga district chairperson by-election.

