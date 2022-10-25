Body of Makerere student to be exhumed for tests

The body of a woman, which was recovered from a trench in Naguru, Kampala, by the police on September 11 could be that of Jackline Nakabembe, a third year Makerere University student.

This, authorities say, will depend on DNA tests to be carried out.

Nakabembe, who worked for Wefunile Permit Company Limited in Ntinda, Kampala, was last seen leaving her office to go to the field in Nakawa Division on September 8.

Mr Sowedi Bbosa, Nakabembe’s brother with whom she was staying, said after searching for her in vain, they were told that the police had recovered a body in Lugogo, Kampala and they went to the police station and asked to see the body.

Police showed them photographs of the body and they were able to identify her through the clothes she was wearing and her face.

However, the body was on September 15 buried in the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) cemetary because it had not been claimed in the stipulated time from the mortuary.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said they are still treating Nakabembe as a missing person until forensic examinations are carried out on the body to confirm whether it is indeed hers.

Issue

“But there is a possibility that she might be the person that was buried because the descriptions of the body by the mortuary officials match that of the Nakabembe’s relatives,” Mr Owoyesigyire said, adding, “We cannot make conclusions until DNA tests have been done.”

He, however, did not reveal when the body will be exhumed and when DNA tests would be carried out.

Mr Bbosa said on the fateful day, he waited for her to return home until late in the night in vain.

“She used to come back at around 7pm or 8pm but on that day, she did not. I called her phones throughout the night but they were all switched off,” he said.

In the morning, he said he went to her workplace to inquire about her whereabouts but her employers had not seen her since she left the office the day before. He then reported the matter at the Ntinda Police Station and filed a case of a missing person.

Mr Owoyesigyire said: “We tracked the phones of the deceased. We recorded statements of the people she last talked to.”

They identified some suspects including one who had allegedly threatened to harm her if she did not marry him.

Nakabembe was set to graduate with a Degree in Development Economics in February next year. She was also a member of the university netball team.