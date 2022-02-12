Body of Ugandan woman who died in Saudi Arabia repatriated

The body of Zaituni Zawedde, a resident of Busense Village, Kimaanya-Kabonera Division in Masaka City, who died on January 20 in Saudi Arabia where she had been employed as domestic worker was yesterday (Friday) returned to Uganda following an outcry from her family members.

Mutya

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Reporter

Daily Monitor

