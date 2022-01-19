VIDEO: Dismembered body of Ugandan maid killed in Egypt returned

The dismembered body of 26-year-old Milly Namazzi who went to Saudi Arabia to work as a house maid through Dreams Connect Limited and was killed in Egypt on December 5 was Monday returned to Uganda.

Questioning her death, Namazzi’s relatives told this publication that “she had informed the family -using a social media platform- about a very bad relationship with her bosses in Saudi Arabia.”

“In early December 2021, she sent voice-notes on WhatsApp to her younger sister Oliver Najjuuko saying that she was transported to Egypt by her boss from Saudi Arabia over unknown reasons,” a family member who preferred anonymity said on Tuesday.

Days later, in what was the last time her family heard from her- Namazzi sent three more audios telling her sister that a group of unknown people were looking for her where she had hidden upon learning that her boss had surrendered her to apparent killers.

On Monday at about 11:20pm, relatives of Namazzi received her remains from the North African nation at Entebbe Airport and later took it to Mulago Hospital for postmortem.

Doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital issued a postmortem report confirming that “Namazzi was killed and did not die in an accident” as indicated in a report from Egypt that accompanied the body.

Also, the report from Mulago showed that Namazzi's private parts were removed with her body subjected to multiple severe beatings.

Oliver Najuuko, a sister to the deceased, vowed to seek justice for Namazzi and to prove to the world that her sister was killed.

“After fighting for my sister’s justice, I will also continue to fight for those innocent girls who die in Arab countries such that these countries stop what they are doing,” Najuuko said.

Najuuko said that she had applied to go to Saudi Arabia to work this year but cancelled her journey after what happened to her sister.

Another sister to the deceased, Agatha Nabadda said “they have enough evidence to show that Namazzi was murdered and dismembered using a knife or panga."

Ms Joyce Nassozi, the mother of the deceased is now asking government to halt labour exporting companies.

“Even when the body was returned, the company owners have not called me to apologize or even console me,” she expressed concern.

Authorities in Masaka led by Masaka City Speaker Tonny Ssempijja and the Kimaanya-Kabonera Division Chairperson Steven Lukyamuzi Tuesday pledged to follow up on Namazzi’s tragic demise.