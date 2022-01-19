VIDEO: Dismembered body of Ugandan maid killed in Egypt returned

Relatives of Milly Namazzi are seen crying on January 17, 2022 after her body reached Uganda. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Reporter

Daily Monitor

  • Post-mortem results showed that Namazzi's private parts were removed with her body subjected to multiple severe beatings before her death.

The dismembered body of 26-year-old Milly Namazzi who went to Saudi Arabia to work as a house maid through Dreams Connect Limited and was killed in Egypt on December 5 was Monday returned to Uganda.

