Britons collect Shs92m for King’s coronation party

The British Residents Association says together with their friends and sponsors, they have collected $25,000 (Shs92m) to celebrate the coronation of King Charles on Saturday. The coronation ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London.

In an interview yesterday, Mr James Macbeth Forbes, the Chairman British Residents Association, said the British community in Uganda, has organised the British King’s coronation party at Kabira International School Uganda starting at 10:30am.

He said money from the ticket sales in the fete will be combined with the balance from the party, to donate to Kyaninga Development Centre in Fort Portal to support children with different disabilities.

“We have a sizeable British community in Uganda doing a lot of charity. We have organised King Charles’ coronation party this Saturday with Ugandan friends, we have over 60 sponsors. This will be a big family day out when we shall be screening the event on big screens, there will be games, raffles like you would find in the UK,” he said.

He explained that the bash is meant to join the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth member states to commemorate the coronation of the new monarch, His Majesty King Charles III, and Her Majesty Queen Consort Camilla

Mr Forbes said the celebrations in Uganda will feature traditional British games and a special viewing of the historic ceremony - the first of its kind since 1953, which will be televised on big screens at Kabira International School in Kampala.

The event is also lined up with activities that British children have enjoyed for generations, together with the traditional tea and cake as well as the coronation quiche.

According to a press release issued yesterday, the coronation of British monarchs is a ceremony that has lasted over a thousand years and it is a significant event in British history because it is a symbol of the country’s monarchy since the coronation of William the Conqueror in 1066.

During the event, they will be offering their guests the opportunity to witness the coronation ceremony and this year’s event is particularly special as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, and seven months since her death on September 8, 2022.

Uganda’s history with Britain, dates back to the late 1800s when the country became a British protectorate. British influence in Uganda is still evident in the architecture of historic buildings, sports such as rugby and cricket.