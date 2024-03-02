Budaka boy knocked dead by speeding car

A 16-year-old boy was Saturday evening knocked dead by a speeding car in Budaka District, police have said.

The Bukedi North Regional police spokesperson, SP Samuel Semewo, identified the deceased as Andrew Byakika, a son to Aminah Naisiga and a resident of Lupada Village, Naboa Town Council in Budaka District.

“Police reports a fatal accident involving a silver taxi (Toyota Hiance) that was being driven by an unknown driver and pedestrian Byakika. The accident happened at about 4pm at Lupada Trading Centre along Mbale-Tirinyi Highway,” Semewo explained.

He said police is hunting for the driver of the killer vehicle.

“The driver did not stop at the scene of the accident but later stopped at Lupada Primary School where he abandoned the vehicle and went on the run,” Semewo added.

According to police, the victim was knocked while riding a bicycle, going alone towards Mbale City. The vehicle hit Byakika from behind, killing him instantly.

Semewo attributed the accident to over speeding and reckless driving.

The killer vehicle was coming from Kampala to Mbale City.

The accident scene was visited by traffic officers from Budaka Central Police Station before the body was transferred to Budaka Health Centre IV Mortuary for post-mortem.

Police also revealed that the vehicle was taken to Budaka police station for inspection after proper documentation of the scene of the crash.

Last year, two people were knocked dead by a speeding fuel tanker in Nankone Village, Budaka District, along the Mbale-Tirinyi Highway.

According to the Annual Crime Report 2022, the country registered 20,394 cases of road accidents in 2022 compared to 17,443 registered in 2021.