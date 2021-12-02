Buganda road court grants ailing MP Ssegirinya bail

Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya displays his foot while appearing at Buganda Road Magistrate's Court on October 15, 2021. He told court that he sustained injuries from torture meted out to him after his arrest. PHOTO/ RUTH ANDERAH 

New Content Item (16)

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • MP Muhammd Ssegirinya accused of posting on his Facebook fans page a massage allegedly calculated to incite the public against a section or group of Ugandan population while relating it to the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

Buganda Road Court has granted bail to ailing Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya who is battling charges of incitement to violence.

