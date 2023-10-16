Build Buhinga Stadium, Tooro leaders ask govt

More than 1,000 individuals, including political and religious leaders from the Tooro Sub-region, have petitioned President Museveni over the stalled construction of Buhinga Stadium.

During a groundbreaking ceremony in Fort Portal in 2018, President Museveni said the government would construct 18 stadia across the country, including one in Buhinga.

He said the government had previously prioritised other infrastructure developments like roads, electricity, schools, hospitals, ICT, and railways.

However, he pledged to build one stadium in the 18 designated zones, each costing approximately Shs6 billion.

The construction of Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal came to a halt after the completion of the perimeter wall in May 2020.

In October 2020, the government shifted its focus to the construction of the Buhinga annex stadium, with a capacity of 40,000 seats, in Rwengaju Sub-county, Kabarole District.

This decision was made after the government received a grant from the Chinese government.

In the same year, the Ministry of Sports and Education contracted Infrastructure Cost and Management Consultancy Limited, which signed a contract worth Shs560 million to conduct a feasibility study at the construction site in Kyembogo, Rwengaju Sub-county.

The Kabarole District chairman, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, said the feasibility study by the consultant was followed by the development of designs, which were presented to the district officials.

He, however, said since 2020, there has been little progress on the construction of either Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal City or Buhinga Annex Stadium.

Leaders have now petitioned President Museveni to kick start the construction of the Buhinga annex stadium, expressing optimism that its completion before 2027 would increase their chances of hosting the Africa Cup of Nations games.

“With Uganda’s bid to host the Africa Cup of Nations, the people of Tooro had great expectations for the realisation of this stadium as per your pledge. Mr President, Last year. Parliament took up your pledge and passed a resolution to build two national stadiums, with Buhinga stadium being one of them,” part of the October 10 petition reads.

The office of the President, Education ministry and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) received the petition on October 11.

The petitioners raised concerns about unexpected changes in the construction plans, with a greater focus on Akii Bua Stadium in Lira and another stadium in Hoima district.

On October 3 during the plenary in Parliament, the Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, in a statement read by the State minister for Sports, Mr Peter Ogwang, reiterated the government’s commitment to CAF regarding the facilities. “Uganda made a commitment to CAF to undertake and ensure the construction of two additional stadia to host the Afcon; Akii Bua stadium (Lira) and Buhinga stadium (Fort Portal) or Hoima City stadium in Hoima” the statement read in part.

Fort Portal City Central Division MP, Mr Alex Ruhunda, said the minister did not specify whether Buhinga stadium would be considered ahead of AFCON.

“The people of Fort Portal have been for many years yearning for Buhinga Stadium to be constructed and the President came and gave this pledge to the people of Tooro and any change to the presidential pledge will be disastrous, The Minister should improve that statement because we have been moving with Akii Bua like twins,” he said.

The petitioners have urged the government to build the stadium. “Your Excellency, the purpose of this letter, is, therefore, to kindly request you, sir, to intervene and direct the fulfillment and construction of Buhinga Stadium ahead of the AFCON 2027 to give a ray of hope to the people of Tooro,” part of the petition reads.