Bukedi diocese marks 50 years of existence, renews commitment to God’s mission

The Diocese of Bukedi established in 1972 under the stewardship of the late Archbishop of Church of Uganda Dr Yona Okoth on Saturday celebrated her 50 years of existence.

The event was marked with a groundbreaking ceremony of the multibillion Bukedi Diocese Jubilee House in the heart of Tororo, a project when completed will, among other things cater for the welfare of the retired clergy.

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja who represented President Museveni as a chief guest at the closing ceremony said he commended the Church of Uganda for shaping the morals of society by condemning evil practices like child abuse, corruption, child sacrifice, child marriages and homosexuality, among others.

Mr Museveni reportedly asked religious leaders to mobilize their communities to participate in the government programmes which are geared towards transforming their economic status.

The president said empowering the congregation economically also helps them to actively participate in the church projects other than sitting and spectating because they have nothing to contribute.

‘’I urge all Christians to continue being agents of positive change in society. You should not be limited to spiritual evangelism. The total ministry of Jesus Christ involves catering also for the material needs of our people. It is therefore, my call to all religious leaders to continue mobilizing the flock to actively participate in the implementation of government programmes targeting to empower them economically,’’ Mr Museveni said in the speech read by Ms Nabbanja.

The president also handed over a contribution of Shs80 million towards the construction of the Diocese Jubilee House.

During the event’s climax, the Archbishop of Uganda Dr Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu expressed renewed commitment by the church of Uganda to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ across the country.

He said Church of Uganda is committed to working with all stakeholders to tackle issues like gender-based violence, corruption, child abuse and poverty through encouraging communities to engage in productive ventures and above all develop positive attitudes towards work.

‘’We want to assure the nation that the Church of Uganda is committed to working with all stakeholders to address some of the challenges affecting the welfare of our people besides reclaiming the souls,’’ Dr Kaziimba said.

However, the Bishop of Bukedi diocese retaliated against the demand for the division of the diocese into two, that’s, North Bukedi and South Bukedi proposed dioceses for easy administration.

He said the diocese has since its creation in 1972 continued to grow from 55 parishes and one Archdeaconry to now 115 parishes and 13 Archdeaconries.

The occasion was also attended by the minister of state for defence and Veteran affairs, Jacob Oboth-Oboth, Tororo county North MP, Geoffrey Ekanya, Tororo South MP Fredrick Angura, Bunyole West MP Geoffrey Mutiwa, Bunyole East MP Yusuf Metembule, Tororo municipality MP Yeri Apollo Ofwono and West Budama South MP Dr Emmanuel Otaala, among others.

History of the Bukedi diocese.