Christians push for split of Bukedi Diocese

A section of Anglicans from the five Archdeaconries of Bukedi Diocese are pushing for the creation of North Bukedi Diocese, saying the current one is too big to allow effective administration.

The parish leaders from the archdeaconries of Pallisa, Budaka, Butebo, Kibuku and Agule have held several meetings to discuss the proposal and also to find a suitable location for the diocese headquarters.

Mr Aggrey Ofwono, the chairperson of the steering committee, said they have come up with a roadmap on how to apply for the proposed diocese.

“We have requirements, we are looking into, including the capacity to have a chapel, house of the bishop, land and other factors,” Mr Ofwono said.

Mr Ofwono added that they have also set up a preparatory committee to oversee the implementation of the resolutions.

“We already have five archdeaconries, 42 parishes, which are some of the basic requirements. We also need a place with more than 40 acres of land for future expansion,” he said.

The head of laity in Kamonkoli Parish, Mr Robert Galandi, said the members agreed that two places; Kamuge Parish [Pallisa] and Kamonkoli Parish [Budaka] be assessed whether they measure up to house the diocese.

“This came after the Butebo and Kibuku archdeaconries withdrew from the possible lineup, saying they don’t have that capacity as of now ...,” Mr Galandi said.

The Diocesan secretary of Bukedi Diocese, Rev Charles Okiror, when contacted said he has no authority to issue a statement on that.

In 2012, a section of Christians in their November 7, 2012 letter, addressed to the former Bishop of Bukedi Diocese Nichodemus Okille, requested for a new diocese.

“We the synod members, all the Christians and well-wishers of Budaka Archdeaconry of Bukedi Diocese of Church of Uganda do hereby demand and cry out for the creation and institution of a new diocese immediately,” the letter read in part.

Mr George Mukamba together with Jimmy Kirya, Israel Mugerwa, who were the lead leaders argued that the new diocese would effectively bring services nearer to the people.

The current Bukedi diocese comprises districts of Pallisa, Kibuku, Budaka, Butaleja, Tororo and Busia with more than 96 parishes.

