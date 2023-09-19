Bundle of joy for Dembe FM’s health camp winner

One of the beneficiaries of the Dembe FM Radio Mama Wange health camp yesterday shared how she received free first class antenatal and maternity care from a top private hospital in Kampala.

Mama Wange (my mother) is an annual camp started by Dembe FM, geared towards improving the health of mothers in the country.

From a humble background in Katooke, Nansana, a Kampala suburb, Ms Brenda Nekessa, scheduled her antenatal visits with AAR when she was five months pregnant with close monitoring by Kampala Hospital in Kololo, where she eventually gave birth last week.

The opportunity emerged after she took part in a draw organised by Dembe FM, which saw two lucky mothers win free antenatal and delivery services sponsored by Kampala Hospital.

On the D-day when she experienced labour pains, she took a motorcycle at around midnight that transported her to the hospital and was warmly received by a waiting team of doctors on duty.

“I was treated like a queen from the time I was received at the hospital until I gave birth. I had never received such treatment in my life. The environment was quiet and conducive for child birth and everyone at the facility was very friendly,” she said.

The mother of five recalls how the nurses and doctors soothed her whenever she experienced strong labour pains, contrary to some health facilities whose health workers shout at mothers.

“After giving birth, the nurses took care of everything, including my baby. When they asked me to order for a meal of my choice, I asked them to wait until I get some money. They said the food was part of the services rendered to me,” she said.

Dr Ronald Nsubuga, a paediatrician, said the baby was in perfect health.

At the review, Ms Glorious Asiimwe, the manager at ORA Toddlers and Teens, delivered baby clothes and other things Ms Nekessa would use as the baby grows.

Ms Robina Mbabazi, aka Bina Baibe, the face of the Dembe FM health camp, said it gave her joy walking the journey with the first mother, who beat more than 100 mothers who participated in the draw, to have a chance of a free delivery package. She hopes more mothers will gain more through the camp in the coming years.

Ms Blessing Ahereza, a communications manager at Kampala Hospital, thanked Nation Media Group-Uganda audience for listening and supporting Dembe FM and the mothers at large.