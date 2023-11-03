Bus driver filmed texting while driving charged

The bus driver who was filmed texting while driving was Friday arraigned before court and charged with driving while using a hand mobile phone.

Andrew Jjemba pleaded not guilty before the LDC court presided over by Grade One Magistrate, Martins Kirya, before applying for bail.

"You are hereby released on a cash bail of Shs500,000 and your sureties are bonded Shs1 million each," Mr Kirya ruled before adjourning the matter to November 22.

Prosecution led by Mr Timothy Eduti told the court that Jjemba committed the offence on October 31 at about 10.00am at Namungoona in Rubaga Division along Hoima Road while driving a bus belonging to Link Bus Services.

Court heard that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

The bus company in a Wednesday statement admitted that Mr Jjemba 43 was filmed by a passenger in one of their buses plying the Kampala-Fort Portal-Kasese route.