Bus operators explain hike of transport fares

Students at Link Bus terminal in Fort Portal City following closure of schools in June. Transport fares have been hiked ahead of Christmas. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • The new fares come following the increase of fuel prices in the months of October and November.

Bus operators have said  the adjusted transport fares from Kampala to different parts of the country take effect today.
The acting chairperson of United Bus Owners Association (UBOA), Mr Solomon Nsimire, said the new fares are based on a consultative meeting following the increase of fuel prices in the months of October and November.
“After the consultative meeting, different operators came up with new transport fares that will enable them continue serving their customers,” he said.

