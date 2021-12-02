Bus operators explain hike of transport fares

Bus operators have said the adjusted transport fares from Kampala to different parts of the country take effect today. The acting chairperson of United Bus Owners Association (UBOA), Mr Solomon Nsimire, said the new fares are based on a consultative meeting following the increase of fuel prices in the months of October and November. “After the consultative meeting, different operators came up with new transport fares that will enable them continue serving their customers,” he said.

Marginal increase

“On average, all bus fares have been increased by between Shs5,000 and Shs8,000 and we hope that this increment will help us cover up the increased cost so that we can continue working,” he added.

Mr Robert Mutebi, the secretary of UBOA, said the Covid-19 regulations also affected their business.

“When we resumed working all the public vehicles were loading half capacity and this meant that to continue operating we had to double the fares but we did not because of the economic condition. We increased to between 40 and 50 percent as opposed to increasing it by 100 percent,” he said.