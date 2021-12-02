Bus operators explain hike of transport fares
What you need to know:
- The new fares come following the increase of fuel prices in the months of October and November.
Bus operators have said the adjusted transport fares from Kampala to different parts of the country take effect today.
The acting chairperson of United Bus Owners Association (UBOA), Mr Solomon Nsimire, said the new fares are based on a consultative meeting following the increase of fuel prices in the months of October and November.
“After the consultative meeting, different operators came up with new transport fares that will enable them continue serving their customers,” he said.
Marginal increase
“On average, all bus fares have been increased by between Shs5,000 and Shs8,000 and we hope that this increment will help us cover up the increased cost so that we can continue working,” he added.
Mr Robert Mutebi, the secretary of UBOA, said the Covid-19 regulations also affected their business.
“When we resumed working all the public vehicles were loading half capacity and this meant that to continue operating we had to double the fares but we did not because of the economic condition. We increased to between 40 and 50 percent as opposed to increasing it by 100 percent,” he said.
Destination New fare
Western region
Masaka Shs 20,000
Mbarara Shs40,000
Ntungamo Shs 50,000
Rukungiri Shs 60,000
Kabale Shs 70,000
Kisoro Shs 80,000
Kanungu Shs 50,000
Kasese Shs 60,000
Hoima Shs 30,000
Wanseko Shs 40,000
Kyangwali Shs 50,000
Masindi Shs 30,000
Fort Portal Shs50,000
Kagadi Shs 35,000
Mutukula Shs 35,000
Kisiizi Shs 70,000
Ibanda Shs 50,000
Kamwenge Shs 60,000
Bundibugyo Shs 55,000
Bwera Shs 60,000
Northern region
Migera Shs 35,000
Kigumba Shs 45,000
Bweyale Shs 45,000
Karuma Shs 45,000
Hamdin corner Shs 45,000
Gulu Shs 50,000
Kitgum Shs 65,000
Lukung Shs 75,000
Palabel Shs 85,000
Paloda Shs 85,000
Orom Shs 85,000
Karenga Shs 95,000
Agoro Shs 75,000
Abim Shs 75,000
Pader Shs 75,000
Lira Shs 50,000
Aduku Shs 55,000
Apach Shs 65,000
Alegu Shs 75,000
Moyo Shs 75,000
Yumber Shs 95,000
Eastern region
Jinja Shs 20,000
Iganga Shs 30,000
Mbale Shs 40,000
Kachumbala Shs 40,000
Bukedea Shs 45,000
Kumi Shs 45,000
Soroti Shs 50,000
Serere Shs 60,000
Katakwi Shs 60,000
Iriiri Shs 65,000
Matany Shs 70,000
Moroto Shs 80,000
Amuria Shs 65,000
Kotido Shs 90,000
Kabong Shs 95,000
Karenga Shs 100,000
Ochero Shs 60,000