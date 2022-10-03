Bushenyi, Buhweju on high alert over Ebola

Following the outbreak of Ebola in Mubende District that later claimed the life of Dr Mohammed Ali, a 37-year-old Tanzanian doctor who was studying at Kampala International University that is located in Bushenyi, authorities in the district are on high alert to counter any breakout in the area.

Speaking to the Monitor on Monday, the Bushenyi District Health Officer, Dr Edward Mwesigye said that Bushenyi remains at the risk of getting Ebola cases since there is a possible mix-up of Kampala International University students doing their internship in Mubende District.

“We remain vigilant. Leave alone KIU students, travel is open and anything can happen, but we are concentrating on raising awareness. The key factor for prevention is hand-washing and people should keep practising that,” he said.

Dr Mwesigye said that Bushenyi District has set up three sites at the main hospitals including Kampala International University teaching hospital, Daniel Comboni Hospital Kyamuhunga and Ishaka Adventist Hospital to manage any Ebola patients.

He further added that they have also conducted emergency training for health workers in the district so that they can be ready to handle any situation.

In Buhweju District, where there is free movement of gold miners between Buhweju and Mubende districts, the district health officer, Dr Bruno Oyit noted that Buhweju is also at risk of getting ebola cases, and they have placed health workers on high alert.

“Our health workers are already aware of the disease and we are ready to handle it. We have people entering Buhweju from the side of Ibanda District, but we are ready,” said Dr Oyit