Businessman, 25, dies during sex in lodge – Enanga

Police in Arua District in West Nile are investigating circumstances under which a 25-year-old businessman allegedly died during a love making session in a lodge.

Ali Musstafa, a businessman in OZU cell, Kenya ward in Arua District died after sustaining what police described as a respiratory failure during a love making session with his girlfriend at Avenue lodge in Arua City.

“The victim collapsed and died in the room. The girlfriend went and alerted the hotel management who immediately alerted the police at Arua. The scene was visited and well documented, no trace of drugs, poison or other body influences was recovered at the scene. The body was thereafter, transferred to Arua Referral Hospital and examined,” Police spokesperson, SCP Fred Enanga said on Monday.