Businessman, houseboy killed as assailants raid Bushenyi home

Police in Bushenyi District are hunting for unknown assailants who brutally killed a businessman at his home in addition to murdering his 14-year-old houseboy.

The 65-year-old businessman Nathan Namara was killed alongside his house help Ronald Mugabe when unknown assailants attacked the family in Kyabugimbi Town Council in Bushenyi District’s Kyabugimbi Sub County at around 7pm.

"It's alleged that on July 1, 2023, Namara’s 63-year-old wife Deborah Namara received a call from a one Turyahebwa to hire him four tents and 600 chairs for a party at Ryamasa Village. The retired teacher departed home but left the gate open with the deceased pair in the house taking supper,” said Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson.

According to police, the woman turned widow returned at around 9pm on the same day.

“She found the lights off and entered the house lighting her phone. She found the husband and the houseboy both dead and lying in a pool of blood,” Tumusiime noted.

The widow raised alarm which attracted their neighbours Bosco Timuhiirwe and Rev.Azaria Nimusiima.

Nyakabanga Primary School head teacher Rose Mugume who reported the case to police said they “found drawers of the wardrobe broken and an unspecified amount of money and a flat television screen stolen.”

"At first we thought that the boy had escaped or disappeared but when we checked, we saw blood on the wall and found him also killed and in a pool of blood. He was covered with a mat in a far corner of the sitting room," said the 45-year-old school head.

Meantime, Tumusiime said police tried to follow the assailants using a police dog but lost track after a distance of about one kilometer when it reached the main road.

“The assailants could have used a motorcycle or a vehicle,” he noted in the aftermath of the incident.