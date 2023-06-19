One shot dead as locals protest killing of businessman

A man was yesterday shot dead while others sustained injuries as angry residents sought to lynch suspected killers of a businessman in Mayuge District.

Hajj Hamza Ngobi, the businessman, was on Saturday night shot dead at his residence in Mayuge Town Council.

Busoga East regional police spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandaula, said residents yesterday stormed Bwondha Landing Site Police Post where two suspects, who had been arrested with the help of a sniffer dog, were being detained.

“Residents overpowered the police personnel and removed one of the suspects from cells and set him on fire. And while police were in the process of transferring the second suspect to the main police station, one of the residents was shot dead in the process of dispersing the angry residents,” she added.

Ms Nandaula said the deceased was shot dead from a building, which acted as his residence and business premises.

“I cannot give more details right now because detectives are yet to share more information about the identities of the dead suspect and that one who was shot and is receiving treatment,” she said.

Hajj Ngobi who owns a string of businesses in Bwondha, Bugadde and Mayuge town councils in Mayuge and Iganga.

