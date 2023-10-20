Busoga hails Kyemba for role in Uganda’s post-colonial history 

Henry Kyemba’s death has closed the encyclopaedia of Uganda’s post-independence history, leaders from Busoga Sub-region have said.

Kyemba succumbed to what his family described as diabetes-related complications. He was 86 years old.

Mr Christopher Katagwa, a nephew, said Kyemba passed away on Wednesday evening in Namugongo, a Kampala City suburb, where he has been staying under the care of his eldest daughter, Ms Susan Kyemba.

Public figures from Busoga say the deceased has been synonymous with Uganda and Busoga Sub-region’s post-independence history, and among the last crop of Idi Amin’s cabinet.

The deceased held several government and ministerial positions, including Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture (1972), and Minister of Health during the Idi Amin regime.

He authored ‘A State of Blood,’ a book in which he chronicles witness accounts of Amin’s alleged brutality and reign of terror.

Ms Proscovia Salaam Musumba, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) strongwoman, says: “Kyemba represents the generation of Uganda’s post-independence politicians and is the ‘billboard and walking encyclopaedia’ of post-independence good, bad and ugly history.”

Mr Albert Brewer Abaliwano, an old boy of Busoga College Mwiri, a friend and contemporary, described Kyemba’s death as “a big loss at a time Busoga and Uganda need the Elders’ Council to guide and redirect the young generation.”

“I was his Head of House at Nadiope House in Busoga College Mwiri in 1956; he made tremendous contributions in the field of Public Service. He brought in independence ushering in a new Uganda as a Principal private Secretary to the Prime Minister (Obote),” Mr Abaliwano said. Mr George Mutyabule, the speaker of Busoga Lukiiko (Parliament), said Kyemba stood for service delivery, was committed, articulate and a critical think tank.

“He was a Republican in every niche, got in and out of betrayal and remained committed to his country,” he said.

Mr Daudi Migereko, a former minister of Lands, described Kyemba as a “highly committed and dedicated servant.”

According to Mr Migereko, despite Kyemba serving the NRM government, he was mindful about wasting public resources in every office he served.

Such traits, Mr Migereko further explained, made Kyemba a role model to both public servants and politicians across the country.

The family says burial arrangements will be communicated in due course as they will involve Cabinet, Parliament and other teams. However, he will be laid to rest at the family’s burial grounds in Wanyama Village, Bugembe Ward, Jinja North Division, Jinja City.