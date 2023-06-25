Busoga leaders faulted for poverty, Museveni endorsed for 2026

The Special Presidential Advisor and coordinator in the Office of the national chairman of the National Resistance Movement, NRM, has blamed leaders in Busoga Sub-region for the persistent poverty residents have endured.

Ms Hadija Namyalo was presiding over the endorsement of Mr Yoweri Museveni as a candidate for the 2026 presidential seat at Kakindu Stadium on June 24.

She was responding to concerns raised by the crowd, expressing their frustration with the biting poverty levels.

She said some of the richest leaders in Uganda come from Busoga Sub-region but locals remain poor because they ignore poverty eradication intervention for their communities.

‘’It's absurd that most of the ministers with money come from Busoga, but why have the people they lead remained poor?" Ms Namyalo wondered.

Ms Namyalo said she came to Jinja City to try and "rebrand" the President whose name is allegedly being tarnished by people who fail to understand that he empowers their leaders.

She urged people in Busoga sub-region to prepare a document with problems affecting them for submission to the President when he visits their area soon.

Jinja District Woman Member of Parliament (MP), Ms Loy Katali, Jinja South Division Mayor, Mr Nasser Ashraf, Bunya South MP, Mr Iddi Isabirye, and Kagoma Constituency NRM Chairperson, Mr Fredrick Munirwa, among others signed the book endorsing President Muveseni as the NRM party candidate ahead of the 2026 General Election.

The Jinja North Mayoral NRM flag bearer, who doubled as Vice Chairperson of the organising committee of President Museveni endorsement, Mr Steven Wante, said division among leaders in Busoga is partly to blame for low developments and reduced party support.

Mr Wante called for intervention by the Office of the National Chairman into the continued disunity that may result in further reduced support for the party.