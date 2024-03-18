Busoga mourns ex-kingdom premier Mutengu

Busoga kingdom is mourning the death of the head of all clans (Isabakungania), Keith Mutengu whose demise was announced on Sunday.

The kingdom's minister for culture, Mr Richard Mafumo said Mutengu died at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital at the age of 88.

“The postmortem report is not yet out but he has been suffering from hypertension and stroke. He died on Sunday morning,’’ he said before describing Mutengu as a strong pillar of Busoga Kingdom.

“He has contributed to the development of this nation, Busoga kingdom and clans in particular. He has been a good leader and a strong pillar of the kingdom,’’ he said.

Mutengu fought for unity among Busoga, especially at a time Busoga was so disunited due to leadership wrangles, according to Mr Mafumo.

Mutengu was the first prime minister of Busoga after the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) under the leadership of President Museveni restored cultural institutions in the country

He was premier during late Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki’s reign.

“We shall take him to Busoga Lukiiko then he will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Mafubira Ward, Jinja South division in Jinja City. The official burial arrangements will be released later,’’ the kingdom spokesperson, Mr Andrew Ntange said

Mutengu replaced the late Japeth Bagoole (JB) Isabirye who died in 2013 as a clan head of Busoga Kingdom.

In his eulogy, the former Kagoma County Member of Parliament, Mr Frank Nabwiso said Mutengu loved his clan.

“He comes from Kiwampere in Bulopa Sub County in Kamuli District. He loved his culture and literature. A year ago, he lost his wife. This is a double tragedy to his family and now he is gone,’’ he said.

Mutengu went through Busoga College Mwiri in 1952.



He joined Kyambogo Teachers Training College where he graduated in 1958 as Grade III teacher.

Mutengu later oined Busoga College Mwiri as a teacher and taught for a number of years until he got a scholarship at University of Leicester in UK, specialising in English .

In 1966, he joined Makerere University for a degree in Literature and graduated in 1968.

He was posted to head the junior secondary school in Mpumudde and later taken to Busoga College Mwiri as acting Head teacher in 1969.

In the late 1970s, he was taken to a school in Bugisu from where he was appointed as senior education officer in the Ministry of Education .

In 1986, he was transferred to Jinja SS where he taught until 1993 when NRM restored kingship and became the first Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom up to 1988.