Busoga Royal Wedding at a glance

The royal wedding between Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV and his chosen Inhebantu, Ms Jovia Mutesi, took the country by storm at the weekend.

This matrimony, which attracted powerful dignitaries from government and private sector, including cultural leaders from the continent, was held at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City and later a reception at Igenge Palace within the city.

From the guest list to the couple’s well-orchestrated first dance, directed by Latin dancers, Valentino Kabenge and Donlynn Fischer, it was quite evident that a lot of planning and thought went into making this memorable day not short of perfection.

It was so meticulously planned that it had the social media and mainstream media platforms buzzing over the new family, and it will arguably go into history as one of the most followed events of the year. We bring you the details of this special day at a glance.

Queen’s gown

The Inhebantu Mutesi’s choice of attire is something we were all anticipating to see. To prepare for her big day, the queen turned to an all-celebrity squad that included hair stylist Kennedy Zziwa, makeup artist Keith Agaba, and her morning attire created by bridal stylist Tracy Nkwanzee Otatiina, the founder of Strat Bridals.

Her nuptial glam look included a subtle and dewy makeup look, which allowed the entirety of the attention to be taken by the dress, which is said to have been customised abroad and was made to fit her perfectly. The gown featured a laced top, with full sleeves and complemented with a full skirt. It was her next two dress choices that would be the real show stoppers.

These consisted of a black and white gown, with an off-the-shoulder detail and her reception gown that was accentuated with a split sleeve, both created by Ugandan Designer, Tricia Ntanda, the founder of Hers Ug.

“The Inhebantu is a very classy woman and she already had the vision for her gowns. The beadwork used on the gowns was imported from Dubai, as well as many of the details incorporated into these dresses. She already had the vision for these gowns in her mind and all we did was bring them to life,” Ms Ntanda says of the bride.

She also points out that working with the bride was a true honour and a very smooth process. The designer, who also designed the bride’s entourage, points out that a lot of the ideas were all curated by the Inhebantu.

“I felt so favoured by God for having been chosen by the queen to create these stunning pieces for her big day. Working with her was such a smooth process, and there were no bridezilla moments. She is very humble and a great person,” she adds.

Inhebantu Mutesi kept every other detail in her pieces subtle, like her accessories and switched up her makeup for a red lip that was the perfect complement for her wedding reception.

Kyabazinga’s robe

The Kyabazinga on the other hand, stepped out in purple royal robe, designed by Lilian Kyabaki for his nuptials, with gold zardozi beading intricately added to the hems of the robe, to give it an elegant and regal finish. He later switched this up with a black tuxedo, for his wedding reception.

The well-fitted suit that was accessorised with pieces, including patent leather shoes, a carnation, and a lapel pin styled by Martin Larry Mukoza was a great complement to the queen’s black and white gown.

Earlier on this day, the king stepped out in a navy swirl round lapel blue jacket that was worn with a kanzu, which consisted of gold trimmings, and a modern cufflink, which designer Mukoza said was purposed to give it a proper fitting at the cuffs of the kanzu.

“We used a royal silk fabric to create the kanzu, to give it a great and clean finish. We did have a one-on-one interaction with the king, and he was involved in the entire process of creating these looks for him. He is particular about what he wants. He believes in ‘less is more’, which was very much expressed in his outfit choices,” Mukoza adds.

The reception

The wedding reception that was held at the palace was designed by acclaimed events designers Shamim Mago and Hawa Mago of Icandy Ug, and produced by Fenon Events.

Shamim explains that the thought process that went into creating the look for the decoration was to create something that was a replica of a place, with a white aesthetic.

“We wanted to create something different, clean and what would look different from all the other events we have done before,” she states.

The cake

The other show stopper for this momentous celebration was without a doubt the nine-tier cake that was made to replicate the king piece on a chess board.

It was designed by Bake 4 Me. The designer, Brenda Sekabembe, explains that the cake was created to express the couple’s feelings. She says she made it a point to understand what the couple wanted to create as a great final look.