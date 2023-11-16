Busoga royal wedding service to last 2 hours

The Busoga Kingdom royal wedding between Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Ms Jovia Mutesi scheduled for tomorrow will last two hours, the prime minister (Katuukiro) has revealed.

According to Dr Joseph Muvawala, the wedding, scheduled for Christ’s Church Bugembe in Jinja City, will start at exactly 11am and end at 1pm, with guests expected to start arriving between 8:30am and 9am.

“The king will arrive at Bugembe Cathedral from Kamuli District at 10:45am, while the bride will arrive later from Mayuge District. Guests will start arriving at 8:30pm because the wedding will only take two hours,’’ Dr Muvawala said on Wednesday.

He asked guests to arrive early to avoid inconveniences so that at exactly 11am, adding that the church service will be conducted outdoors attended by 2,500 guests.

After the wedding, Dr Muvawala said the Kyabazinga and his bride will hold a procession on the streets of Jinja City while greeting his subjects.

With the kingdom yet to issue an official programme, Dr Muvawala’s narrative provides the closest insight into how the wedding day will play out.

“After the Kyabazinga and Queen have greeted subjects on the streets of Jinja City, he will rest and later on proceed to Igenge Palace for the dinner and reception, which will start at 4pm for the 2,000 invited guests,’’ Dr Muvawala further explained.

He added that President Museveni will be the chief celebrant and that guests from Switzerland have already arrived, while those from America, Kenya and other countries are expected.

Dr Muvawala said the Church service will be conducted in Lusoga and Luganda, adding that the choir will be composed of 100 people, including one from Kawempe, courtesy of the Archdeaconry of Kampala.

Mr Andrew Ntange, the kingdom spokesperson, said tomorrow morning, the Kyabazinga will exit his palace in Budhumbula, Bugabula Chiefdom, Kamuli District, dressed in traditional attire and royal robes, and be driven straight to Christ’s Cathedral, Bugembe.

The queen on the other hand, according to Mr Ntange, will also set off from her parents’ home in Bunyha Chiefdom, Mayuge District, also dressed in royal wedding attire.

For the wedding reception, Mr Ntange said the Kyabazinga will be dressed in a suit, while the queen will don a ball dress.

Male guests, Mr Ntange added, are required to put on suits with bowties, while female guests are, too, required to don ball dresses.

Mr Ntange said only invited guests will access Igenge Palace for the reception, adding that the invitation card carries a metallic strip, which will be scanned to get the details of the invitees, including their tables and particular seats.

He further explained that guests are supposed to dress in suits or traditional attire such as Kanzu and gomesi.

“Those who will not have opportunity to participate physically will be able to watch proceedings on a giant screen at gazetted places in their respective chiefdoms,” he said.

Background

Early this week, a programme for viewing the royal wedding on giant screens was released, showing that Bukono chiefdom and Busiki will gather at the Namutumba District headquarters. Other venues include; Luuka District headquarters, Bugiri District, and Kakindu Stadium in Jinja.

Additional reporting by Ronald Seebe