Butaleja locals renew cattle pay demands

Residents in Kaiti Parish, Naweyo Sub-county in Butaleja District, whose cattle were taken during the Alice Lakwena insurgency in 1987, have asked the government to compensate them.

Residents from the affected villages have been chasing compensation from the ruling National Resistance Movement government for the las 36 years.

Mr Boniface Maalo, the chairperson of Kaiti Parish and one of the affected persons, said they lost animals, lives, and property during the insurgency.

“The government is not bothered because if they were, they would have compensated us. We have waited for long,” he said.

In a May 15 petition addressed to their area Members of Parliament, Mr Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East) and Ms Florence Nebanda (District Woman MP), they stated that the rebels invaded the area on Oct 1, 1987, and on the following day, the government forces (National Resistance Army) surrounded the rebels who had camped at various sites and engaged them in a serious battle.

According to the petition, during the crossfire, a lot of damage to both residents and the property was caused.

“The war left some residents killed , others sustained injuries, while properties were looted and destroyed. Those killed included George William Mukungu, Walayi Kifuba, Christopher Nzalaza, Yekosifati Daaki, Yona Wendo, Azalilia Kadambi, and Wanambisi Kenenuka,” the petition, which Daily Monitor has seen, reads in part.

The document further outlines those who were kidnapped and later released in Budama [Tororo District] after spending nine days with the rebels. They include Elisama Mbulamuko, Joseph Kituma, Elasto Twongho, Saziri Galiwango, Victo Waiswa, Agadi Gessa, and Difasi Hamira.

Mr Maalo said 45 people lost their properties including cows, houses and goats.

“Many reports have been forwarded to various offices in an effort to lobby for compensation in vain,” he added.

Cattle rustling

He further explained that shortly after the Lakwena insurgency, the Karimojong cattle rustlers also invaded areas near Namatala swamp and looted cattle.

“The two insurgencies [Lakwena war and the Karimojong cattle rustlers] left the residents of Kaiti in total poverty,” he said.

Mr William Walyambeka, another affected person and the team leader of the petitioners, said they have forwarded numerous letters to the President for action, but surprisingly nothing has come out fruitful.

“We feel cheated and think that the government is being dishonest and may be taking us for granted and yet other regions affected by the same insurgencies have been fully compensated,” he said, adding that the government should expedite their compensation.