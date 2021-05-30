Butaleja teacher arrested for eloping with 16-year-old pupil

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Police in Butaleja District in eastern Uganda are holding a 31-year-old teacher on allegations of eloping with his 16-year-old pupil.

The suspect, identified as John Omondi, allegedly eloped with one of his pupils at Mabale Primary School in Butaleja Sub-county in January this year, before he got her pregnant.

His arrest came after some parents reported the case to Butaleja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Stanley Bayole.

The police spokesman for Bukedi South Region, Mr Moses Mugwe said Omondi’s offence amounted to aggravated defilement

“We have arrested a teacher in a government-aided primary school on allegations of defiling, marrying and impregnating a pupil (names withheld because she’s a minor). Both the suspect and the victim were found staying together,"Mr Mugwe said.

He said Omondi who is currently detained at Butaleja central police station will be charged with aggregated defilement when investigations are complete.

Police said the girl and the suspect will to be subjected to medical examination as part of their investigations.

He discouraged teachers who he said are supposed to act as parents to their students and pupils against sexually exploiting them.

"Acts of defilement undermine the learner’s potential to attain vital goals in life. We therefore, encourage the general public to be on the lookout and report such human rights abuses to police for further action, “he said.

Mr Bayole said he had directed police to arrest the school head teacher for allegedly trying to resolve the case at school when parents complained yet it’s a criminal offence.

He said the girl is two months pregnant and that the teacher had advised her to abort.

Omondi’s offence comes amid increasing cases of sexual abuse reported against teachers by their pupils / students in the district.

According to the RDC, at least 20 suspected offenders have been arrested in the last two months in the district on allegations of rape and defilement.

"Last month I arrested a teacher of private school in Busolwe town council over alleged defilement and is currently on remand in Butaleja government prison. Today, I have again arrested another teacher in a government aided school over the same. We shall make sure they face the law,"Mr Bayole vowed.

According to a survey which was conducted by Butaleja District Health Office in all health centres in different sub-counties, a total of 2,601 learners were impregnated in 2019 but the number increased to 2,664 in 2020.

Findings from the survey indicated that of the 5,265 girls impregnated in the last two years, 3,596 attended antenatal care.

Ugandan law defines defilement as the act of having sex with a girl under 18 years, while rape is having sex with a woman without her consent usually by force.

ykitunzi@ug.nationmedia.com