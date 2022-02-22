Buvuma to get another vessel

The Buvuma ferry docks at Nakawuma–Kiyindi landing site before  its official commissioning on July 24, 2020. PHOTO/DENIS SSEBWAMI

What you need to know:

  • Farmers have complained of delay of  their produce to reach the market due to transport challenges.

Buvuma District is set to get an additional vessel to boost agricultural activities. This follows complaints from farmers that their produce takes long to reach the market due to transport challenges since there is only one ferry connecting to the island district.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.