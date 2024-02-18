Bwamba King reshuffles cabinet, drops Prime Minister

The King of the Obudhigiya Bwa Bwamba (OBB) cultural institution in Bundibugyo District, His Royal Highness, Lt Col (rtd) Martin Ayongi Kamya, Saturday reshuffled his cabinet for the first time since ascending the throne in 2014.

The first OBB cultural leader opted to make changes to the kingdom's prime minister and the deputies, relocating them to different positions. Notably, these individuals were not reappointed as ministers this time.

Mr Wilson Mubulya, who served as the Prime Minister since 2014, has been succeeded by Mr Charles Bukantwa. However, Mubulya was appointed as the Chairperson of Special Advisors.

His former deputy, Mr Tomas Kamuhanda, has been replaced by Mr Hassan Kihanda. Kamuhanda has been appointed as a member of the Committee of Special Advisors.

The 2nd Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Robert Sunday, has been replaced by Mr Ivan Mutebi, and in turn appointed to the Committee of Special Advisors.

Rev Geoffrey Kyomuhendo, on the other hand, has retained his position as the cultural institution spokesperson in the revamped cabinet.

“By virtue of the powers entrusted to me under chapter 5, article 9(1) (1), Article 9(1) 93) (d0, Article 9(1) (4) (g), and Article 9 91) (5) 9 (Iv) of the Obudhigiya Bwa Bwamba constitution 2012, I have, therefore, on this Saturday, February 17, 2024, nominated and appointed the persons whose names appear below as the special nominees to 'kusei' of the Obudhigiya Bwa Bwamba (OBB) cultural institution,” Kamya’s press release reads in part.

Mr Bukantwa, who now assumes the role of Prime Minister, previously served as the Minister for Finance for the Kingdom.

Several other ministers have undergone reassignments within the new cabinet. Mr John Musinguzi, now the Minister for Trade, previously held the position of Minister for Royal Protocol and Welfare. Dr James Maisaba, the newly appointed Minister for Health and Medical Superintendent has taken over the responsibilities previously held by Charles Salube, who passed away.

The revamped cabinet comprises 40 members, with 30 serving as full ministers in various capacities, while 10 assume the roles of deputy ministers.

The King also appointed individuals to key positions such as kingdom administrative officers, members of the tribunal, land board, electoral board, sports board, and 13 special advisors.

Upon his appointment as the new Prime Minister, Mr Bukantwa expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am happy for this appointment and I’m passionate to work to ensure that our cultural institution continues to thrive."