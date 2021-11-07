CAA gets new deputy director general

Olive Birungi Lumonya. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • The memo, a copy of which Sunday Monitor has seen, indicates that Ms Lumonya posted 80.7 percent, Prof Wasswa 74.7 percent, and Mr Bamwesigye 73.4 percent. 

Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya, the outgoing national director at SOS Children’s Villages Uganda, has been named deputy director general of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

