Fred Bamwesigye appointed new UCAA boss

By Eve Muganga More by this Author

Mr Fred Bamwesigye has been appointed as the new Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Daily Monitor has learnt.

According to the appointment letter signed by the works and transport minister, Gen Katumba Wamala, Bamwesigye commences work today (October 01, 2021).

Mr Bamwesigye has been Acting Director General for over a year, following the retirement of Dr David Mpango Kakuba in June 2020.

Mr Bamwesigye will oversee the country’s aviation regulator, which manages Entebbe International Airport and a host of other civilian airports and aerodromes, for a period of three years.

The process of filling the vacant post of director general had sparked intrigue in light of an aggressive smear campaign that each of the contenders had been subjected to on social media since results from the interviews came into the public domain.

The Board of Directors advertised the job on March 15, attracting 21 applicants, with seven of them shortlisted and invited for interviews that were held on May 14 at the Mestil Hotel in Makindye, a Kampala City suburb.

Prior to the interviews, the board set a pass mark of 70 per cent and agreed to recommend the top three scoring candidates to the Works and Transport minister for consideration for appointment.

The contenders became subjects of attacks that questioned, among other things, their ages, qualifications, moral standing and suitability for the job.



