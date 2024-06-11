Cabinet urged to fast-track Bill on protection of wetlands

Environmentalists have urged the Cabinet to fast-track the approval of the Wetland, Conservation, and Management Bill so as to curb the destruction of wetlands and other natural resources in the country.

Speaking during belated World Environment Day celebrations at Kiswa Primary School in Nakawa Division, Kampala, on Monday, the environmentalists argued that the current National Environment Act, 2019, has not been able to stop wetland encroachment, especially by powerful people with connection in government and the private sector.

“We urge the Cabinet to expedite the movement of the Wetland Conservation and Management Bill, ensuring it’s widely consulted upon by communities, key stakeholders, private sector businesses, academia, and everyone. It’s not enough to just push the Bill to Parliament; it needs to be inclusive,” said Ms Hellen Kasujja, the deputy Executive Director of Community Integrated Development Initiatives (CIDI).

The Nakawa East Member of Parliament, Eng Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga, said despite the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development cancelling land titles issued in wetlands, some investors have continued to reclaim the natural resources and set up factories and industries.

“As a result, Lake Victoria is now contaminated with heavy metals, garbage, and maggots, forcing the National Water and Sewerage Corporation to spend heavily on water treatment. This burden is passed down to our people, making water unaffordable,” Eng Balimwezo said.

He said Parliament is ready to push through the conservation Bill.

“We urge you to treat the environment with care, as it is our lifeline. We are feeling the effects of environmental degradation, evident in the heat we are experiencing today. As Parliament, we will push for the environmental conservation bill to curb ecosystem degradation,” he said.

“If we don’t act now, our wetland cover will dwindle from 15.5% in 1994 to a mere 1.26% by 2014. I appreciate the efforts of our partners and actors in addressing this issue. It’s a start and a good one,” Eng Balimwezo added.

Ms Hazrah Okema, the Country Representative for Seniors Without Borders, a non-profit organisation based in Denmark, urged the government to embrace adaptation strategies to climate change.

“Climate financing is decreasing due to the escalating effects of climate change such as hurricanes, floods, and droughts. The resource envelope is shrinking, and climate change is becoming a permanent fixture. Our efforts now concentrate on adapting to the new reality,” she said.

“One of our strategies is investing in young children, integrating climate change education into their learning to equip them with the skills to adapt and innovate in response to climate change. We believe that by empowering the next generation, we can build a more resilient future for all,” she added.

The event brought together conservationists, parliamentarians, and community members to raise awareness about the importance of wetland conservation and the need for urgent action to protect these vital ecosystems.