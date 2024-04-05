Cafe Bravo at Uganda House burns to ashes

Cafe Bravo eatery at Uganda House on Kampala Road, City Centre has been reduced to ashes following a Friday morning fire whose cause is still the subject of police inquiry.

“The fire, suspected to have ignited around 5 am, swiftly engulfed the restaurant premises. Our dedicated team from the Fire Prevention and Rescue Services promptly arrived at the scene and successfully contained the fire before it could spread further throughout the building. However, significant damage to the property ensued,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

Investigations into the cause of the fire outbreak are currently underway, with investigators actively gathering evidence at the scene to aid in determining the root cause.

“Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or fatalities resulting from the incident. Further updates will be provided as soon as additional information becomes available,” ASP Owesigyired added.

The upscale-casual Italian chain eatery was popular for serving pasta, grilled dishes, pizza and cocktails amid Roman-ruin decor.

