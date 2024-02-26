Police probe bar fire near Gadaffi Mosque

Police in Kampala said Monday that they were investigating the cause of a fire outbreak at a building housing O'kla Club, bar, restaurant and spa on Matia Mulumba Road, Old Kampala zone II, Kampala Central.

It’s alleged that the fire broke out at the hangout located near Gaddafi Mosque, in Old Kampala zone II, Old Kampala parish Kampala Central at around 11am.

“The business is owned by one Biniam, an Eritrean national who runs O’kla businesses in Kampala. According to the workers the fire started from the fridges in the restaurant side and spread up to the kitchen. The cause is suspected to be an electric short circuit,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said.

All kitchen equipment and furniture at the restaurant side were burnt to ashes, according to a statement from Mr Onyango.

“No life was lost and nobody was injured. The club always accommodates big number of revelers but the management has never bothered to install fire extinguishers,” he said.