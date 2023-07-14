Over 50 shops, restaurants razed in Mbale market fire

Kumi Road Market vendors in Mbale City in eastern Uganda are counting losses after a devastating fire razed down their business premises, burning property and merchandise worth millions of shillings.

The cause of the fire which started at around 9pm on Thursday and tore through more than 50 shops, restaurants and stalls that are mainly made of iron sheets and timber, is still a subject of police investigation.



The police fire brigade was by 5am on Friday still fighting the fire as distressed vendors looked on helplessly seemingly wondering what lies ahead of them.

The market is located along Mbale-Kumi Road in the middle of Mbale central business area.

The vibrant marketplace is home to a diverse array of traders dealing in charcoal, onions, cereals and all kinds of fresh food stuffs.



For over a decade, Mbale Central Council had depended on the market as a major source of revenue.

Not only has the market been generating revenue for the council, but it also serves as the main supply centre of goods and services for the local community.

Ms Sarah Nagundi whose restaurant was destroyed said she’s counting losses worth Shs10 million in the inferno.

"I found my neighbour's shop engulfed in flames before it spread to mine and destroyed it,” Ms Nagundi said.

By the time other vendors arrived late in the night, most of the merchandise had been burnt to ashes as police fire brigade struggled to contain it.

"I got a loan from a money lender to boost my stock only for this to happen. I don't even know where to start from. I request the government to come to our rescue and give us some startup funds," said Mr Isma Masaba.

Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said they are still investigating the source of the fire.

"We are investigating the cause of the fire but we suspect the source might have been a burning charcoal stove in the market,"he said.