CAO, production officer arrested over PDM cash

The Chief Administrative Officer of Rwampara District, Mr Stephen Rubaihayo, and the production officer, Mr Athanathias Gumisiriza, have been arrested over alleged misappropriation of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds.

Their arrest was ordered by the district chairperson, Mr Richard Owomugasho, and the Resident District Commissioner, Ms Jane Asiimwe Muhindoo, during a meeting held to discuss the PDM baseline data collection on Monday.

They reportedly failed to account for Shs48 million meant for training and sensitisation activities.

“When we asked them to account for the funds, they gave us uncoordinated responses yet we have people from over 35 groups testifying that they paid money for registration. We have statements from the police,” Ms Asiimwe said.

She added that some civil servants charged citizens Shs34,000 for the registration of beneficiary groups.

“During the formation of groups, civil servants solicited money per group and we have evidence of this. The CAO learnt about the incident, but failed to prevail or take action. The CAO and the production officer frustrated the recruitment of parish chiefs and the money was later returned to the Treasury despite clear guidelines from the permanent secretary,” he said.

Mr Rubaihayo, however, accused the district PDM focal person, Mr Amon Mutabarura, of failing to notify him about the PDM circular that stipulates guides on the use of funds.

Mr Gumisiriza admitted that there were errors in the implementation of programmes.

“We identified the errors and asked those who had received the money to bring it back. We are sorry for these errors,” he said.

Mr Owomugasho, who chaired the meeting, noted that the PDM programme has suffered challenges because of greedy public servants.

Both the LC5 boss and the RDC resolved that the officials be arrested so that investigations into the matter can commence.