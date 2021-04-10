Caretaker bishop speaks out on plan

Kasana-Luweero Bishop Paul Ssemogerere, who has been appointed caretaker of the Kampala Archdiocese, says he will continue the work of the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and promote teamwork.

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Bishop Paul Ssemogerere of Kasana-Luweero, who Pope Francis appointed this week as caretaker of Kampala Archdiocese following the death of Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, has said he will not introduce radical changes to what the deceased archbishop has been doing.

After his sudden death last Saturday, Archbishop Lwanga was hailed as a development-oriented administrator of the Kampala Archdiocese during the 16 years he was in-charge.

Archbishop Lwanga among other things oversaw the upgrading of the Namugongo Martyrs Shrine and set up several development projects within the archdiocese.

He was also commended for striving to uplift the living standards of the prelates under his care.

Asked yesterday about how he intends to go about his caretaker duties, Bishop Ssemogerere said: “I will just add to what has been going on. I will seek to enhance teamwork and unity that the late archbishop built. I am sure the teamwork and unity will see us through all the challenges. I am sure I will get the support of the faithful and the Holy Spirit will be upon me. I am not worried about what the future holds.”

Bishop Ssemogerere did not immediately return to Luweero after the burial, with sources at Rubaga saying he stayed over to thrash out a number of issues.

Kasana-Luweero was revitalised by the late Lwanga before he was appointed Archbishop of Kampala.

Bishop Ssemogerere is one of about six senior bishops from whom the Pope is expected to eventually name a permanent replacement for Lwanga.

He still remains in charge of his diocese.

In 2014 when Bishop Deogratias Muganwa Byabazaire of Hoima Diocese died, Bishop Lambert Beinomugisha, who is now the archbishop of Mbarara, was appointed as an apostolic administrator of Hoima Diocese until Bishop Vincent Kirabo was appointed as a substantive replacement.