Cartoonist Spire starts another campaign for change in health sector

Cartoonist Jim Spire Ssentongo at the Weekend triggered another social media campaign, asking the public to expose the ills plaguing the country's health sector.

In a mobilisation tweet sent out on April 22nd at 9:24 am, Dr Ssentongo said: "#UgandaHealthExhibition starts on Monday. Collect photos, videos, and experiences."

In a follow up call, he went on to elaborate on how the exhibition hopes to be done to register the desired effect.

Dr Ssentongo said the campaign is meant to deliver feedback to state authorities directly and indirectly charged with health related matters in the country.

"You’ve had all the time to work and speak, let’s give you some feedback in the next two weeks. Listen to what we go through and feel. Don’t get angry, get concerned - and get working," he said.

His call, he says, is meant to attract responses and or reactions from people employed in the health sector like medical interns, state of medical care in the country and also the general infrastructure in which health services are dispensed country-wide.

"MEDICAL INTERNS, are you ready to exhibit too tomorrow? Many of you have been privately reaching out to me to voice your plight. Join us to speak for yourselves as we colour Twitter for the next 2 weeks, starting tomorrow (Monday April 24th)," Mr Ssentongo stated in one of his tweets posted on Sunday night.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, tweeted on Sunday night, “With my notebook and pen. I am reading, writing and listening carefully. #MoHdelivers.”

He also tweeted later on, saying, “Good morning…Here to serve the nation.”

Dr Ssentongo replied, saying: “Good. That should be the spirit.”

“That's a good way to go. Nothing is personal. Just take notes and act where you know very well, you can and cause good change. Happy 2 weeks of #UgandaHealthExhibition to you , Hon Min @JaneRuth_Aceng , PS @DianaAtwine and everyone at the Ministry,”Ms Lilian Ajiku said, in response to Mr Ainebyoona’s tweets.

This is the second campaign Dr Ssentongo is leading on social media. Last week, he led and mobilised concerned citizens through a public campaign dubbed; “Kampala Pothole Exhibition”, urging Kampala City Authority (KCCA) to fix the potholes with immediate effect.

The campaign is meant to expose different ditches and furrows that have eaten up most road sections in the city and to compel the concerned leaders to act, according to Mr Spire Ssentongo, the team leader.

