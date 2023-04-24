Ugandans showcase poor health sector on social media

According to its leader, week-long activism from April 23 will aim to spotlight Uganda’s sick health system- continuing a new tradition of taking heaps of discontentment to government on social media.

In a country where mass protests are usually blocked by security forces, famed cartoonist Dr Jim Spire Ssentongo is leading a new pragmatic approach in exposing government’s ineptness on critical deliverables- using social media.

Under the #UgandaHealthExhibition, reformists are headed for a showdown with government which is already countering the campaign with #MoHdelivers.

The face and prefect of the online assembly of crusaders, Ssentongo, is urging his nearly 170, 000 Twitter followers to “exhibit photos, videos, and narratives of experiences with the health sector.”

“Now, we start with display of concrete evidence,” the political satirist said on Sunday, adding that the “phase of jokes will come on April 26.”

“Fellow exhibitors, as you prepare photos/videos, edit out people’s faces - except if they’re part of the exhibit e.g corruption, mistreatment of patients,” he guided.

Let's we start with the most recent one, how is a National referral hospital dealing with over 40 dead machines?#UgandaHealthExhibition pic.twitter.com/xiDakMwl9P — Samwise Gamgee (@Sambannz) April 24, 2023

On April 23, Ssentongo claimed that plans were underway to frustrate the renewed push for change using conventional tactics.

Apparent WhatsApp screenshots of top officials in health facilities -which were shared on social media- appeared to indicate managerial directives for preparedness to combat the #UgandaHealthExhibition.

Mulago Hospital Administration;

I) Why should citizens’ demands for better services make you call them ‘detractors’ or ‘suspicious characters’?

II) Should you do the things you listed because there is an exhibition or always?



In this IT generation, you can’t hide anymore pic.twitter.com/8Rqea4PKF5 — Jim Spire Ssentongo (@SpireJim) April 23, 2023

Earlier, Uganda’s Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said he was "with his notebook and pen- reading, writing and listening carefully."

Identifying as @Kmoze3, a Twitter user believes Ssentongo’s mobilization is not bad.

“I think we are exhibiting both good and bad. So, if Ainebyona organize’z people to post what's good in the health sector, it’s our role to out compete them with pictures and evidence about how bad our hospitals are,”

In agreement, Ssentongo wants government to “listen to what we go through and feel.

“Don’t get angry, get concerned - and get working,” Ssentongo emphasized.

The #UgandaHealthExhibition which trended fast-pacing towards 20, 000 posts on the Elon Musk owned platform by 9am on Monday follows last week’s #KampalaPotholeExhibition which forced a decisive shift from government.