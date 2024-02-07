Case against Besigye's tormentor Arinaitwe forwarded to High Court

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has forwarded the case file of alleged aggravated trafficking against senior police officer Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana to High Court.

The revelation was made on Wednesday by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi when the case against the tormentor of opposition strongman Dr Kizza Besigye had come up for hearing of prosecution.

“I do not have the court file with me. It was recalled for further management at the High Court. This case is therefore adjourned to March 7, for mention,” Kayizzi held.

Previously Kayizzi had given the state a three-week ultimatum to prosecute or dismiss the case if the state failed to present evidence against Arinaitwe.

Bailed 43-year-old Arinaitwe came to the limelight in 2011 when he smashed Besigye’s car and sprayed pepper in his eyes in Kampala during “Walk to Work” protests.

Arinaitwe is facing a charge of aggravated trafficking in persons, contrary to provisions of the prevention of trafficking in Persons Act 2009.

He has since pleaded not guilty to the offence for which offenders face death as maximum penalty.

Background

Prosecution alleges that on June 23, 2023, Arinaitwe and others still at large while at Nalumunye-Bandwe, Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District recruited or maintained or confined or transported or transferred or harbored or received of facilitated aforementioned acts on the victim by means of threat or use of force- other forms of coercion or deception or abuse of power or position of vulnerability for the purpose of sexual exploitation or forced labour or involuntary servitude or debt bondage.

Last year, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Arinatiwe brought the 23-year-old female victim from Ntungamo District to work as a maid but he allegedly coerced her into repeated acts of sex at his home in Nalumunye - Bandwe on July 25, 2023.

“The fact that the suspect is a sworn police officer with a duty to protect the public makes the case more egregious. His appearance in court shows our commitment to fight all persons who victimize vulnerable citizens, irrespective of their status. More charges are pending retrieval of DNA results,” Enaga noted.

Namukasa, according to the police record said that she was raped in the house at Nalumunye Village, Rubaga Division, Kampala City, owned by Arinaitwe.

She alleged that she was first raped on the night of July 25 at gunpoint. She claimed to have been –thereafter-- raped again on seven occasions while being threatened not to report the matter.

It is further alleged that during that time, her assailant confined her in the house with little or no food and later refused to pay her salary but she later found a way to report her predicament to a friend who passed on the information to the local council defence secretary.