Catholic priest killed in land wrangle

Rev. Fr. Josephat Kasambula of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese has died.

The priest was brutally murdered on Wednesday evening at Lukunyu Village in Gomba District near Mamba landing site on Lake Wamala, where he had gone to visit his farm.

According to eyewitnesses, Fr Kasambula was stabbed to death by someone who had encroached on his 15-acre piece of land.

“When the man of God arrived at his farm, he found when the man had occupied the house on the farm, he [priest] tried to ask him how he came to the farm and had no answer,” Mr Sam Kalule, a resident of Mamba landing site, told Daily Monitor on Thursday.

“The priest ordered the people who had accompanied him to enter the house and throw out everything, but as they entered, the priest and the suspect remained outside and the latter pounced on the priest and stabbed him in the back, killing him instantly,” he added.

The incident occurred at around 6pm.

After killing the priest, the suspect fled the scene. Mr Kalule said the suspect must have been under the influence of marijuana since he is a known drug addict.

Mr Joseph Sseyuya, the Kyegonza Sub County chairperson, said the deceased has owned the farm for over 20 years but had taken long without visiting it.

“The suspect, who is a born of this area took advantage of the priest not regularly visiting his farm and occupied the house. He has also been planting seasonal crops like maize and beans and sell them without the knowledge of the owner,” he said.

Mr Sseyuya said police on Wednesday evening visited the scene and took Kasambula’s body to Mityana Hospital for postmortem.

“We are saddened by the death of a priest and we pray that the suspect is arrested and be brought to book,” he said.

At the time of his death, Fr Kasambula, 68, was a curate at Lwamata Parish in Kiboga District.

Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga regional police spokesperson said their detectives started hunting for the suspect last evening and he will be arrested soon.

