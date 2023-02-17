Celebrating Luwum is odd with rights abuses - Mayiga

Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga has said the government’s celebration of the life of the murdered Archbishop Janani Luwum is odd if the same wrongs he opposed are still occurring.

In a Twitter post yesterday, the Katikkiro (prime minister) said: “It is a contradiction and shame that we commemorate the murder of Archbishop Janan Luwum by Idi Amin when State security operatives [continue] torturing Ugandans in the same manner, today. Respect for human rights is the foundation for democracy and progress”.

He attached the photo of a National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporter, Eric Mwesigwa, who was abducted, tortured, and released with severe wounds early this month.

Speaking to the Monitor in a telephone interview last evening, Mr Mayiga said the Luwum Day is supposed to signify the importance of observing human rights.

“Around that time when Archbishop Luwum was murdered with other ministers, there was significant opposition to the regime. People who were in exile tried sorts of things to topple the late Idi Amin because he killed many people and violated human rights,” he said.

The Katikkiro noted that “It’s unfortunate to see this [torture] happening because I also think this current government came to power on the understanding that violation of human rights was also their part. When such things are happening, then this day is really very saddening.”

The Katikkiro added that every time the Buganda Parliament (Lukiiko) sits, he talks about human rights issues.

“Even when the National Resistance Movement (NRM) delegation paid a courtesy visit at Bulange Mengo last month, I talked about human rights, since NRM is in power it’s their responsibility to ensure human rights are respected in the country,’’ he said.

The Buganda premier also called for respect for the rule of law.

“The government has an obligation to the citizens to ensure their freedom and human rights. Secondly, we want to see perpetrators of human rights violations brought to book,” he said.

The Katikkiro’s remark came at a time when the NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, has condemned the continued abductions and torture of his supporters, with the latest being Mwesigwa.