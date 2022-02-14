Chevening alumni skill refugees on law, gender

Ms Loyola Karobwa, lawyer, addresses refugees at the Young African Refugees and Integral Development (YARID) offices in Nsambya, Kampala, at the weekend. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Officials say the awareness is important to the refugees since they come from diverse backgrounds.

The Chevening Alumni Association of Uganda (CAAU) has launched a skilling programme for urban refugees in Kampala Metropolitan area as part of its wider giving-back-to-community initiative.
The first of the training sessions, dubbed clinics, took place on Saturday at the offices of Young African Refugees and Integral Development (YARID) offices in Nsambya, a Kampala suburb.

