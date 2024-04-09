Child rights abuse, family breakdown cases worry Luweero bishop

The Kasana-Luweero Diocesan Bishop, Lawrence Mukasa is concerned about the increasing child abuse and domestic violence cases in the greater Luweero areas.

Reports about the high cases of teenage pregnancies, and child rights abuses in the Greater Luweero areas are linked to responsibility abandonment by many parents.

“We are gathered here to celebrate our day as Catholic Women League of Kasana-Luweero Diocese, but we also need to re-align our respective family responsibilities as mothers of the Nation. Our children are not safe. Both the fathers and mothers should examine their respective roles as parents,” he said.

The Bishop advised that the Catholic Women's League should be a forum where the mothers can share the increasing family challenges including the high numbers of teenage pregnancies, school dropouts mostly the girls and the general family welfare.

“When you converge as women, try to share experiences and find solutions to the many challenges. We appreciate the fact that you are now addressing the poverty challenge by starting up income-generating projects but you should take a keen eye about your children. These children are targeted by criminals. We are registering child abduction cases,” he told the women that convened at Our Lady of Fatima Cathedral to celebrate the Woman’s Day on April 7.

Domestic violence, according to the Luweero District Woman MP, Ms Brenda Nabukenya is standing in the way of economic empowerment for many families in Uganda. She said society should be helped to understand family values with an emphasis on income generation, child education and health.

“An economically unstable family is prone to domestic violence-related acts. In Luweero District, domestic violence is still a big challenge. The children's education and welfare cannot be guaranteed in a family that has no income-generating projects,” she said.

But unlike many other women's social groups, the Catholic Women's League is grounded on the principles of family values and economic empowerment.

Ms Beatrice Lugalambi, the General Manager, Corporate Communications and Marketing at Centenary Bank urged the women to use structures within the catholic women's league to build networks and engage in income-generating activities.