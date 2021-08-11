Children find policeman's body hanging on tree

By Ismail Bategeka More by this Author

Police in Masindi District are investigating circumstances under which one of their officers died after his body was found hanging on a tree.

Okabo Okarebo whose body was found hanging on a tree by children who were grazing animals near St Jude Catholic Church, Kihuuba A cell in Karujubu Division, Masindi Municipality on Tuesday evening, is alleged to have committed suicide.

Okarebo, 50, was on refresher course training at Kabalye Police Training School at the time of his death, according to Masindi District Police Commander, Ms Edina Iraneza.

According to one of the eyewitnesses, Okarebo was wearing a police trouser and a casual t-shirt, which fast-tracked their identification mission.

“We were informed by the children who were grazing animals around after they saw the body of a man hanging on a tree,” Joseph Mugisa, a resident in the area said.

The force is yet to establish what could have prompted their colleague to commit suicide, as investigations into the matter kick off.

The body had been taken Masindi Hospital mortuary with plans of being transferred to Kampala City mortuary for further post-mortem, at the time of filing this story.



