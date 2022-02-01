Chinese, French oil majors seal $10 billion deal for Uganda megaproject

French and Chinese oil giants sealed a landmark $10 billion deal on Tuesday to develop Uganda's energy resources and build a vast regional oil pipeline, a megaproject that has incensed environmental groups.

NGOs are people who have no work but spread a lot of confusion, they can go and sleep in the bushes and see for themselves. If we chase them away, they'll report back to Europe & it will create a problem for our partners ~Museveni pic.twitter.com/MUqDclEMIL — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) February 1, 2022

The Final Investment Decision was announced at a ceremony in Kampala by the heads of France's TotalEnergies and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

"Today is the day we commit to invest $10 billion in the Tilenga and Kingfisher projects and the 1,443 km long pipeline," TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

The project aims to exploit the huge crude oil reserves at Lake Albert, a 160-kilometre (100-mile) natural border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

TotalEnergies EP Uganda's General Manager, Mr Philippe Groueix (left) and Uganda's Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa (right), after signing of the MoU on Renewable Energy between Uganda and TotalEnergies at Kololo Airstrip in Kampala on February 1, 2022. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The oil would be pumped from landlocked Uganda through a 1,443-kilometre (900-mile) heated pipeline -– said to become the longest of its type when completed -- through Tanzania to the Indian Ocean port of Tanga.

Pouyanne described the controversial pipeline as a "masterpiece" of a project, although critics say it threatens livelihoods and fragile ecosystems in the heart of Africa.

Lake Albert lies atop an estimated 6.5 billion barrels of crude, of which about 1.4 billion barrels are currently considered recoverable.

With this project, the two countries (Uganda & Tanzania) are projected to realise a record level of foreign direct investment flows to the tune of $3.5 billion over the period of 2022-2025, an increase of over 60% compared to the current levels - Philip Mpango, Tanzania VP pic.twitter.com/l5p28Z1rL5 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) February 1, 2022

There is a move for clean energy in the world, many are worried that our Oil project will not have market. We have studied this. There is no possibility for our oil not to have a market even with the move towards clean energy ~ @KagutaMuseveni #MonitorUpdates #UgandaOilFID pic.twitter.com/EkixTi1D1t — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) February 1, 2022

