Chinese man arrested over masquerading as Uganda Airlines agent in Beijing

A general view of the main entrance of Entebbe International Airport in Entebbe, Uganda, on December 1, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • The suspect was found in possession of several suspected forged government letters.

Police in Uganda are holding a Chinese national over “allegedly attempting to defraud Uganda Airlines by masquerading” as the national carrier's agent in the Chinese capital, Beijing. 

